WOLFGANG PUCK'S SMOKED SALMON MOUSSE Makes 2 cups A good spread or dip is a welcome addition to any party. And this light, creamy, flavorful, and beautiful mousse fills that role deliciously. Better still, it takes just a few minutes to make. Serve it with thinly sliced white or brioche toast or pumpernickel bread for spreading, or pass with a selection of good-quality crackers. 1/2 pound good-quality smoked salmon, well chilled, coarsely chopped 4 ounces cream cheese 1/2 cup sour cream 1 lemon, juiced 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives 1 teaspoon minced fresh dill Salt Freshly ground black pepper In a food processor fitted with the stainless-steel blade, put the salmon, cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, chives, dill, and a little salt and pepper. Pulse the machine on and off for 1 minute. Stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Then, continue pulsing until the mousse is smooth, about 2 minutes longer. Taste and, if necessary, adjust the seasoning by pulsing in a little more salt and pepper. Carefully remove the blade from the processor. With the spatula, scrape the mousse into a serving container; or put it in a storage container, cover, and refrigerate until serving time
Credit: www.oscars.org